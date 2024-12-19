Analyst Expectations For Zebra Technologies's Future

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Zebra Technologies ZBRA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $402.18, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. This current average has increased by 10.79% from the previous average price target of $363.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zebra Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $408.00 $383.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $427.00 $400.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $305.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $407.00 $347.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $425.00 $380.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $305.00 $290.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $383.00 $379.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $445.00 $390.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $415.00 $380.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $430.00 $394.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $379.00 $345.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zebra Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Zebra Technologies: A Closer Look

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Financial Insights: Zebra Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zebra Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.28% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

