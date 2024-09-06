7 Analysts Have This To Say About Lands' End

Lands' End LE underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.71, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 2.3% from the previous average price target of $18.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lands' End. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lands' End's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lands' End's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lands' End: A Closer Look

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Lands' End's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, Lands' End adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.