Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Citizens Financial Group

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group CFG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $41.31, along with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.27, the current average has increased by 7.94%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Citizens Financial Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Ryan Merkel Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $49.00 $43.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $35.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $46.00 $41.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $39.00 $38.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $38.00 $38.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $36.50 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $41.00 $35.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Citizens Financial Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Citizens Financial Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citizens Financial Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

Citizens Financial Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Citizens Financial Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.