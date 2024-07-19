Analyst Expectations For Teradata's Future

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Teradata TDC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Teradata and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Experiencing a 16.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $53.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Teradata by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Dietz UBS Announces Sell $32.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $40.00 $46.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $46.00 $58.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $60.00 $72.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $39.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $48.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $39.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teradata. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teradata compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teradata compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teradata's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Teradata's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Teradata Better

Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The Company operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offer marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, Asset optimization, Fraud prevention, Product innovation, and risk mitigation. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Teradata's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Teradata faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.31% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradata's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradata's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teradata's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 11.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

