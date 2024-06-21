Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Jabil

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Jabil JBL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $134.4, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.82% lower than the prior average price target of $145.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Jabil among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $149.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $137.00 $145.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jabil's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jabil analyst ratings.

Delving into Jabil's Background

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jabil's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 29 February, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 35.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.