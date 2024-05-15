Breaking Down Park Hotels & Resorts: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Park Hotels & Resorts PK, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.29, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 12.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Park Hotels & Resorts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $19.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Park Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Park Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Delving into Park Hotels & Resorts's Background

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 23,428 rooms across 39 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,665 rooms in four U.S. hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality U.S. hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Park Hotels & Resorts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

