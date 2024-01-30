Medicare's Historic Negotiations To Lower Drug Prices, Analysts Anticipate Upto Potential Price Cuts Of 60%

Loading... Loading...

Pharmaceutical companies await the U.S. government’s forthcoming proposal, expected this Thursday, outlining substantial discounts for ten high-cost medicines.

This development marks a pivotal moment as it initiates the Medicare health program’s inaugural foray into price negotiations following the enactment of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year.

Reuters noted that Medicare, covering a vast majority of Americans aged 65 and older, is empowered by the IRA to negotiate prices for costly drugs, potentially leading to price cuts ranging from the statutory minimum of 25% to a significant 60%.

Analysts and investors anticipate that these negotiations, set to take effect in 2026, could result in profound implications for pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare landscape.

The IRA, signed into law by President Biden, aims to achieve savings of $25 million annually by 2031, impacting government expenditures on drugs and consumers’ out-of-pocket costs under Medicare plans.

Also Read: Medicare Patients Alert! Biden Administration Finalizes Rule to Streamline Health Insurance Prior Authorization.

While there is speculation about the extent of these discounts, industry experts like Andy Acker, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, express uncertainty.

Citing Acker, the Reuters report suggests that the initial impact on company revenue may be limited, especially for drugs facing generic competition soon after negotiations.

Despite the potential benefits, pharmaceutical companies and business groups challenged the negotiations through legal avenues, asserting their unlawfulness, Reuters notes.

The lawsuits, however, have not deterred the government’s timeline, which mandates an initial offer by February 1 to companies producing the ten designated drugs.

As the pharmaceutical industry braces for potential upheavals, analysts foresee varying outcomes. Gabelli Funds portfolio manager Jeff Jonas raises the prospect of legal challenges or a new president reversing the law, emphasizing the extended timeline before any substantial cuts take effect.

The negotiations, lacking confidentiality, face criticism from industry lobby group PhRMA, who deems the process a political exercise.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Pete Linforth from Pixabay