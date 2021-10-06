 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Employer Demand For Rapid COVID-19 Tests Deepen Shortage In US: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Employer Demand For Rapid COVID-19 Tests Deepen Shortage In US: Reuters

In recent weeks, an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests from U.S. employers has deepened the shortage of rapid tests and is driving up testing programs costs.

What Happened: The rush to stockpile tests comes after the White House said it plans to mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff at businesses with over 100 employees.

Related: FDA Establishes Additional Conditions Of Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Tests For Viral Mutations.

Companies including Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), and LumiraDX Ltd are scaling up production to meet rising demand. Abbott reopened a plant in Illinois to produce over 50 million Binax Now tests per month by the end of October.

Quidel is building a new plant to boost its rapid test output from around 20 million per month to almost 70 million, but it will not be operational until year-end, Quidel CEO Doug Bryant said.

LumiraDX is planning to almost double its test production by year-end.

But it will take weeks to months to boost the test output, thus making the tests harder to procure in the near term, industry executives told Reuters.

"Employer demand has gone crazy," added Bryant. "We won't be able to meet all the requests that we're having."

Related: Quidel To Bring OTC COVID-19 Antigen Test To CVS Pharmacy.

Why It Matters: In Missouri, limited supplies of Abbott's Binax Now rapid test, which typically sells to states for around $5 each, have forced it to consider other, more expensive options, a spokesperson for the states' public health agency said.

Related Link: Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT.

South Carolina, for example, is paying $130 each for some of its rapid tests, a state spokesperson said.

Related: See Why CVS Is Limiting Purchase Of OTC COVID-19 Tests.

Abbott and Quidel said they do not plan to raise test prices for customers. However, retailers and test providers often purchase tests and resell them at significant markups.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) sell Abbott's Binax Now rapid tests - which Abbott lists for around $5 - for $12 per test at pharmacies.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) charge nearly $8/test even after they slashed prices temporarily to cost.

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QDEL + ABT)

FDA Takes Note Of Higher Risk For Women With Stroke-Preventing Implants
Semiconductor Shortage Hits Supply Chain For MedTech Industry
FDA Establishes Additional Conditions Of Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Tests For Viral Mutations
FDA Warns On Potential False Positive Results With Abbott's COVID-19 Lab Tests
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
Notable Abbott Laboratories Insider Trades $4.14 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsGovernment News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com