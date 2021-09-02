Quidel To Bring OTC COVID-19 Antigen Test To CVS Pharmacy
- Quidel Corporation's (NASDAQ: QDEL) non-prescription QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test will be available next week at CVS Pharmacy locations across the U.S. and online at cvs.com.
- CVS Pharmacy is a part of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).
- Related Content: See Why CVS Is Limiting Purchase Of OTC COVID-19 Tests.
- The shelf-stable packages each contain two self-administered rapid antigen tests.
- The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 antigen test allows consumers to easily perform the test themselves without a doctor's prescription and get results in 10 minutes from nasal swab samples.
- Read Next: Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance.
- Price Action: QDEL stock closed 5.11% higher at $135.54 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsNews Health Care General