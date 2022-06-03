9 Of The Most Expensive Planes In The World: What's Your Style?

Imagine airplane travel without the hassle. Seats with legroom, no person seated in front of you pushing their seat — and the fold-down tray — into your lap, no fights amongst passengers that will inevitably go viral on social media.

Now, imagine this: flying on a private plane. (Though there still may be a crying baby; that alas, is universal.)

That’s why you won’t catch these billionaires flying commercial: former Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN CEO Jeff Bezos (Gulfstream G650ER for $75 million), Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates (Bombardier BD-700 Global Express for $40 million), Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk (Gulfstream G650ER for $66.5 to $70 million), even Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) CEO Warren Buffett (Bombardier Challenger 600 for $6.7 million in 1989).

And you won’t even find newly minted billionaire Kim Kardashian on one either: she just purchased a $150 million G650ER plane she named, “KIM AIR.” Her sister, cosmetics billionairess mogul Kylie Jenner, bought a Bombardier Global 7500 in 2020 for $72.8 million.

So what’s out there if a billion or so landed in your lap?

Glad you asked.

This list, based on one by Luxe Digital, features the priciest private planes out there and who some of the notable owners are. We are leaving out two U.S. government planes: B-2 Spirit ($737 million) and Air Force One ($660 million).

1. Airbus SE EADSY A380, $600 million: Not only is this plane the largest passenger aircraft, but it is also the heaviest at 1.3 million pounds.

Notable owner: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia

2. Airbus A340-300, $500 Million: To give you an idea about its size, the commercial configuration can seat more than 300 passengers and has a top speed of 567 miles per hour and a range up to 8,512 miles.

Notable owner: Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov

3. Boeing Co BA 747-8 VIP, $367 million: This passenger plane was converted into a private with 4,786 square feet that is now a flying palace of comfort.

Notable owner: Unknown

4. Airbus ACJ350 Custom, $366 million: Part of Airbus’ VIP wide-body fleet, the wings morph in-flight to produce efficient and cost-effective flight possible, according to the Airbus website. It is also one of the quietest and provides eight different temperature zones, which helps when the bickering starts over if it is too hot or cold.

Notable owner: Unknown

5. Boeing 787-8 BBJ, $325 million: This jet can fly for 18 hours without refueling, making it the perfect plane to have a cocktail in London, then jet to New York City for dinner.

Notable owner: HNA Group (China)

6. Boeing 747-430, $220 million: At its most basic, the 747-430 is a wide-body airplane used for passenger service. But in the hands of the Sultan of Brunei, it becomes a whole different jet. This is the largest aircraft in his fleet; he also owns two Airbus A340s and a 367. For the 747, the Sultan tricked it out in luxury: the master bathroom is decorated in gold — including a gold-plated sink — and Lalique crystal.

Notable owner: Sultan of Brunei

7. Boeing 767-33A/ER, $170 million: Another passenger to private plane — this style is used commercially by American Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, to name a few. Privately? It has a Russian billionaire as one of its fans.

Notable owner: Roman Arkadyevic Abramovich

8. Gulfstream III, $125 million: Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics Corporation GD, is a favorite of celebrities: Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Jim Carrey, all of whom own different styles of this plane.

Notable owner: Tyler Perry, whose GIII includes a 42-inch HD LCD screen, satellite TV and a kitchen.

9. Airbus ACJ319NEO, $102 million: With the ability to cross an ocean without refueling, this Airbus proves handy for meetings around the world — it can fly 14 hours non-stop.

Notable owner: Unknown

Photo: Boeing