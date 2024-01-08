NFL Playoffs Set: How To Watch Games, Betting Odds, 4 Teams That Can Make History And How A Video Game May Have Predicted Super Bowl LVIII

Loading... Loading...

After 18 weeks of the 2023 National Football League regular season, the 14 NFL Playoff teams have been decided and the first weekend of games is set, which could provide a boost to several media companies.

Here's a look at the NFL Playoffs schedule, betting odds and other storylines to watch.

NFL Playoffs Field: The 2023 NFL season started with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as the top two betting teams in a potential rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams made the playoffs, but neither team is a 1 seed and the teams rank fifth and sixth in the overall betting odds for Super Bowl LVIII.

Here are the current NFL Playoff seedings.

NFC: 1. San Francisco 49ers, 2. Dallas Cowboys, 3. Detroit Lions, 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5. Philadelphia Eagles, 6. Los Angeles Rams, 7. Green Bay Packers

AFC: 1. Baltimore Ravens, 2. Buffalo Bills, 3. Kansas City Chiefs, 4. Houston Texans, 5. Cleveland Browns, 6. Miami Dolphins, 7. Pittsburgh Steelers

How to Watch NFL Playoffs: The opening weekend of the 2023 NFL Playoffs is set with six games across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including a streaming platform exclusive broadcast.

Here are the first round of games and betting odds from DraftKings Inc DKNG.

Cleveland Browns -2.5 at Houston Texans: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs -3.5: Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills -9.5: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys -7.5: Sunday 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions -3.5: Sunday 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Monday 8 pm. ET on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC/ESPN+

Comcast Corporation CMCSA lands two games Saturday with one on NBC and the first-ever streaming exclusive Playoffs game landing on Peacock and a third game on Sunday with the Sunday Night Football primetime matchup.

Media partners Paramount Global PARAPARAA, Fox Corporation FOXFOXA and Walt Disney Co DIS each land one game for the opening weekend.

Following the first weekend of games, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, which will involve top seeds San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens also getting in on the action after first week byes, will take place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Media companies have not been assigned for the games yet.

The Conference Championship games will take place on Jan. 28 with Fox airing the NFC Championship game and CBS airing the AFC Championship game.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Feb. 11 in a game that will air on CBS and Nickelodeon. The alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon could mean additional viewers and advertising revenue for Paramount. Super Bowl LVIII ads were listed for between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second slot.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds: With the 14 NFL Playoff teams set, here's a look at updated odds for Super Bowl LVIII from DraftKings. The list includes the current odds and the preseason odds in parentheses.

San Francisco 49ers: +220 (+1,000)

Baltimore Ravens: +310 (+1,800)

Buffalo Bills: +650 (+900)

Dallas Cowboys: +750 (+1,400)

Kansas City Chiefs: +1,000 (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles: +1,600 (+650)

Miami Dolphins: +1,600 (+2,500)

Detroit Lions: +1,800 (+2,200)

Cleveland Browns: +3,500 (+3,500)

Houston Texans: +4,000 (+20,000)

Los Angeles Rams: +4,500 (+10,000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6,000 (+10,000)

Green Bay Packers: +9,000 (+6,500)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +12,000 (+5,000)

The 49ers and Ravens get the top seeds in the NFL Playoffs and are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII. Both teams were among the top 10 favorites entering the 2023 season. The Chiefs and Eagles were the favorites with odds of +600 and +650, respectively, before the season began.

Super Bowl LVIII could make history with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns vying to make their first-ever Super Bowl. The teams are three of the four, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, that have never played in a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills are one of the eight teams that have been to a Super Bowl but never won the title game, going 0-4 in Super Bowl history.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, a simulation of the popular NFL video game "Madden 24" from Electronic Arts Inc EA was done to predict a Super Bowl winner. The game predicted a Super Bowl matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVIII.

With both teams in the NFL Playoffs, that prediction is still possible. At the start of the season, the video game simulation being right came with odds of +35,000 and the two teams making the Super Bowl had odds of +20,000. The current odds for these outcomes are +30,000 and +17,000 at DraftKings, respectively.

While the video game could end up being wrong, Benzinga shared the story of the FIFA video game correctly predicting the winner of four straight World Cups, including Argentina in 2022.

