Hillary Clinton Tells Voters Accept Reality Joe Biden Is Old: 'Doesn't Threaten Our Democracy'

One of the key topics of the 2024 presidential election has been the ages of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the two frontrunners in the nod for the White House.

A former presidential candidate spoke out about age and told voters to embrace it.

What Happened: The ages of Biden and Trump continued to be a hot topic and with the two candidates securing key victories on Super Tuesday, a rematch of the 2020 presidential election is likely what voters will face in November.

Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, was out with advice to voters who thought Biden was too old.

"You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old," Clinton said on "Mornings with Zerlina."

In the interview, which was shared by the New York Post, Clinton said having fears about Biden's age pale in comparison to problems if Trump was reelected.

"So we have a contest between one candidate who's old, but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy."

Clinton said voters were picking between two old candidates, but need to consider how to "save our democracy."

"Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people's fundamental rights."

Clinton was said to sidestep commenting on Biden's mental fitness, which came after a recent report from Special Counsel Robert Hur pointed to the president being an "elderly man with a poor memory."

Why It's Important: The New York Post cited New York Times/Sinea College poll that showed 61% of voters saying Biden was "just too old" to be president. The same poll found 42% of voters thought Trump was too old to be president.

Benzinga recently shared a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll of voters in swing states that found 44% of those polled said Biden was too old, 8% said Trump was too old and 38% said both candidates were too old.

This meant of those polled in key swing states, 82% thought Biden is too old. Voters also selected Trump as the more mentally fit candidate.

To Clinton's point, the poll of swing state voters found voters saw Trump as more "dangerous," getting 45% of the vote compared to 34% for Biden and 14% selecting both.

A separate poll of nationally registered voters in February by Morning Consult saw 68% of voters said Biden was too old. The poll, which was conducted after the special counsel report showed minimal changes from previous polls, suggested people already saw Biden as too old for the presidency.

Biden turned 81 in November and is currently the oldest president in the White House. At the beginning of his presidency, Biden became the oldest president to start a term.

Trump was previously the oldest president at the start of a presidential term. Trump ended his presidency as the second-oldest president to leave the White House, trailing only Ronald Regan.

Photo: Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock