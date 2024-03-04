Loading... Loading...

Entrepreneur and NBA team minority owner, Mark Cuban, publicly backed President Joe Biden for the 2024 elections.

What Happened: Cuban, who is also the co-founder of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., was present at a roundtable discussion on drug prices at the White House on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

During a visit to the White House, Cuban also voiced his concerns over drug pricing and called for reform in the sector.

He told the publication that despite voting for Nikki Haley in the Texas GOP primary, he will be backing Biden over the former president in the general election.

Cuban explained that his vote for Haley was a “protest vote against Trump.”

The billionaire also dismissed concerns about Biden’s age. “If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he said.

The roundtable discussion on drug costs was headed by senior Biden aides, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden. Cuban utilized this opportunity to advocate for a cessation of government health programs’ collaboration with the largest PBMs. He criticized the PBMs, stating, “They are everything that is wrong with this industry.”

Why It Matters: Concerns about Biden’s has been a topic of debate in recent months. A recent Morning Consult poll revealed that 68% of voters think President Biden is too old to be president again. Former President Trump fared better in the poll. About 48% of voters said Trump is too old to be president again.

Biden's recent verbal slips have reignited the debate about his age and cognitive abilities. The veteran Democrat is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins a second term.

Trump and Biden are the leading contenders in the Republican and Democratic primary races for the 2024 presidential election. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading the Republican race with 78.8% support, while Biden held 74.8% support among Democrats.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock

