Biden Too Old For Presidency? Here's What Voters Say After Special Counsel Report, How Trump Compares

Loading... Loading...

Most registered voters think President Joe Biden is too old to be president, but most voters seem unfazed.

What Happened: When asked if Biden is too old, 68% of voters said yes, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The results show no improvement or worsening results from previous polls.

The same poll found that 38% of voters think Biden is mentally fit to be president. And 36% think Biden is in good health for the presidency. These totals were down one percentage point and the same respectively from the previous poll.

Former President Donald Trump fared better in the poll, despite having his mental capacity being called into question. When voters were asked the same questions, here’s how they responded:

Is Too Old: 48%

Is Mentally Fit: 49%

Is In Good Health: 52%

The poll comes on the heels of a Special Counsel report on Biden's handling of classified material. Special Prosecutor Robert Hur depicted the president as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

White House officials blasted the document as politically motivated. Hur is a Republican, GOP donor and a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney.

Biden has fought back against the claim, despite having misspoken when referencing dates and foreign leaders.

"I am well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden told reporters after the report findings were released.

Related Link: Trump Vs. Biden: Ex-President Matches His Biggest Lead In 2024 Poll, 2 Critical Issues Could Be Influencing Voters

Why It's Important: Biden turned 81 in November and is currently the oldest president to ever be in the White House. At the beginning of his presidency, Biden became the oldest president to start a term.

Trump was previously the oldest president at the start of a presidential term. Trump ended his presidency as the second-oldest president to leave the White House at 74 years and 220 days, trailing only Ronald Reagan at 77 years and 349 days.

Loading... Loading...

Biden will pass the all-time figure at the end of a president's time in office when he leaves or is voted out, depending on the outcome of the 2024 election.

After beating a handful of challengers, Biden and Trump are the front-runners to win their party's nomination.

Investor Bill Ackman is among the chorus of voters who previously rallied for new, younger candidates.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who is well behind Trump in the polls and delegate vote tally, recently launched an ad campaign highlighting Biden and Trump as "Grumpy Old Men."

Read Next: Donald Trump Keeps Attacking Joe Biden For Being Too Old For Office, But Old Age Is Starting To Take Its Toll On The Former President

Image: Shutterstock