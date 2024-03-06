Biden, Trump Dominate Super Tuesday Setting Stage For A Historic Rematch In November

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have emerged victorious in the Super Tuesday contests, setting the stage for a potential rematch in the upcoming general election.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Trump secured the Republican votes in 12 states, including delegate-rich California and Texas, effectively securing his third consecutive presidential nomination, reported Reuters. His only remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, managed to win in Vermont. Trump, despite facing a series of criminal charges, is now the clear Republican nominee.

Meanwhile, Biden sailed through the Democratic contests, with a notable protest vote in Minnesota, where activists opposed to his strong support for Israel garnered unexpectedly strong results. Despite this, Biden won Minnesota and 14 other states, including a mail-in vote in Iowa that concluded on Tuesday.

See Also: Trump To Win New Hampshire GOP Primary In Landslide? What Crypto Bettors Are Predicting

Both candidates have low approval ratings among voters, with immigration and the economy being the primary concerns for Republican voters.

“November 5th is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Biden reiterated in a statement that he sees Trump as a danger to American democracy. “Tonight’s results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backward into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?” Biden said.

Another presidential campaign featuring Trump, aged 77, and Biden, aged 81, marking the first repeat of a U.S. presidential matchup since 1956, appears to be unpopular among many Americans. Opinion polls indicate that both Biden and Trump have low approval ratings among voters.

Why It Matters: The Super Tuesday results have set the stage for a potential historic rematch between Trump and Biden in the upcoming general election. This outcome is particularly significant in light of the recent poll results showing a narrowing lead for Trump against Biden, with Biden’s better performance reflecting an improvement in voters’ assessment of the economy.

These results come in the wake of Trump’s intensified immigration rhetoric, with the former president accusing Biden of plotting to ‘collapse the American system’ through his border policies.

Despite this, Biden’s campaign is hopeful that influential figures like pop star Taylor Swift will eventually endorse his candidacy, according to the report.

Trump’s victory comes amid a private meeting with billionaire Elon Musk and other influential Republican donors in Palm Beach, Florida, to secure additional financial support for his campaign.

Read Next: Trump Dominates Biden In Swing States: 2 Big Issues Could Alter Picks For 2024 Presidential Election

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.