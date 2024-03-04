Trump Vs. Biden: New Poll Shows Who 'Double Haters' Allegiance Is For 2024 Election

Loading... Loading...

Voters will be tasked with choosing between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, based on current primary results and polls, for the 2024 presidential election.

Some voters could face a difficult challenge in this head-to-head matchup if they fall into the category of "double haters," or people who have an unfavorable opinion of both candidates.

What Happened: Ahead of the key primary date of Super Tuesday (March 5), a new 2024 election poll highlights a voter subset that could play a key in deciding the next president of the U.S.

Similar to swing states and independent voters, the "double haters" subset have likely not decided who they are going to vote for in the 2024 election and could still be swayed one way or the other based on news, presidential debates or campaign ads.

A Morning Consult poll said that 19% of all voters polled fit into the "double haters" category with unfavorable opinions of both Biden and Trump.

For comparison, this is significantly higher than the 3% who were double haters in the 2020 election polls when Biden defeated Trump, but close to the same level —18% — for the 2020 election when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

The survey found that double haters would vote the following if the 2024 election were held today, with the results of the same poll in the prior month:

Donald Trump: 27% (26%)

Joe Biden: 26% (26%)

Someone Else: 36% (38%)

Don't Know: 11% (10%)

The latest results of the poll show that double haters are slightly more inclined to vote for Trump, but a higher percentage of voters in the category plan on voting for someone else, suggesting a third-party candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could do well in the 2024 election.

Why It's Important: The latest Morning Consult poll also breaks down the results of the double haters in the swing states, with the following results.

Arizona (22% of voters): 36% Biden, 26% Trump, 30% Someone Else

Georgia (18% of voters): 31% Someone Else, 30% Trump, 29% Biden

Michigan (21% of voters): 39% Someone Else, 27% Biden, 25% Trump

Nevada (20% of voters): 35% Trump, 27% Someone Else, 23% Biden

North Carolina (19% of voters): 34% Someone Else, 29% Trump, 27% Biden

Pennsylvania (18% of voters): 34% Someone Else, 29% Biden, 27% Trump

Wisconsin (21% of voters): 38% Someone Else, 27% Biden, 20% Trump

The poll also found a larger percent of Republican voters have an unfavorable opinion on both candidates with 31% of the party's voters belonging to the double haters club, compared to 29% of Democrats. Of Independent voters, 41% are double haters.

By their place on the political spectrum, Conservatives were also more likely to have an unfavorable opinion of both candidates at 38%, compared to 37% of Moderates and 25% of Liberals.

Based on a higher percentage of Republicans and Conservatives having an unfavorable opinion of both candidates, it could be Trump who has the most to worry about from the latest poll.

The 2024 election is nearly eight months away and many voters may still be undecided on who they would vote for in the presidential race.

