China Says 'Ready To Cooperate...To Achieve Peace' As Macron Urges Xi Jinping To 'Bring Russia To Its Senses'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday said Beijing maintains ties with all participants in the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Happened: Mao Ning stressed that “China always stands for a peaceful settlement and is ready to cooperate with the international community to achieve peace,” Russian news agency Tass reported.

“As for the Ukrainian conflict, China maintains a dialogue with all parties involved, including Ukraine,” she said.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” over Ukraine and urged him not to arm Moscow, AFP reported.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting in China.

According to a French diplomat, Xi, in talks with Macron, expressed an intention to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the time comes.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanying Macron on his visit, said, “It was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak when conditions and time are right.”

“As a member of the UN Security Council, there is a big responsibility and we expect that China will play its role and promote a just peace, one that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the cornerstones of the UN charter,” von der Leyen said.

