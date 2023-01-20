Chinese diplomat Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

What Happened: At a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry diplomat said, "On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to stimulating peace and advancing negotiations," reported Tass.

"The Chinese side will continue to play a constructive role in a peaceful resolution of the crisis in its own way," the diplomat added.

The comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping inviting him for talks.

Zelenskyy's wife and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, during a speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said she had a letter for Xi. "It was a gesture and invitation to dialogue and I hope very much that there will be a response to this invitation," she told reporters.

President Zelenskyy has repeatedly sought to make contact with China's paramount leader since the onset of the war in Ukraine last year in the hope that Beijing will use its bilateral influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, shortly before Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow announced a "no limits" partnership last year. Xi's administration has sought to position itself as neutral in the war while at the same time has been deepening ties with Putin.

