Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China.

What Happened: Lavrov said on Tuesday that the European Union’s hostile stand towards Moscow means it had “lost” Russia, in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty, a Russian website.

Moscow intended to deal with Europe in a tough manner if necessary, he added.

Lavrov, pointing towards 10 hours of talks last month between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, said it had propelled the “strategic partnership” between the two countries beyond “an exclusively bilateral context.”

“Naturally we have a sense of comradeship and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of each other’s fundamental interests.”

He added that the suggestions of an unequal relationship between Russia and China “have been exaggerated generally by unfriendly countries” for a long time.

“We see this as an attempt to cast a shadow on our successes, to drive a wedge into the friendship between Moscow and Beijing.”

The top Russian diplomat said the EU’s sour relations with Putin's country were a matter of its own making because of the bloc's support for Ukraine in supplying the “criminal regime” in Kyiv with weapons and instructors amid war.

“The European Union has lost Russia. But it is its own fault. It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia.”

"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia’s national interests and the principles of reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice."

Meanwhile, during their summit on March 20-21, Putin and Xi declared their friendship and committed to strengthening their relationship, particularly in the military realm.

