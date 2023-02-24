China on Friday issued a 12-point proposal to end the Ukraine conflict, proposing a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and a gradual de-escalation of the situation that will pave the way to end Vladimir Putin's war.

What Happened: China’s peace proposal, put forth on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advocates for several measures, including the cessation of Western sanctions against Russia, the creation of civilian evacuation pathways through humanitarian corridors, and the implementation of measures to guarantee the export of grain, reported the state media.

"Conflict and war benefit no one," the ministry said in a statement.

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," it said.

"All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire."

The proposed plan mainly elaborates on China's long-held positions, including that all countries' "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before the document was published on Thursday, said he had not seen a peace plan promised by Beijing but wanted to meet with China over their proposal before assessing it.

“I think it is a very good fact in general that China started talking about Ukraine and sent some signals,” Zelenskyy said.

