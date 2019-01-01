QQQ
Jul 22, 2021, 5:57AM

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (ARCA: NLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF's (NLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (ARCA: NLR) is $51.81

Q

Does VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (ARCA:NLR) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) operate in?

A

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.