Video Game World Reacts To Russia-Ukraine Conflict: EA Makes A Move, Playstation And Xbox Silent

The list of companies ending or suspending business in the country of Russia is growing. One sector that has been relatively silent on making any changes in the video game sector.

Here’s what one company is doing and what Ukraine would like the industry to do.

Playstation and Xbox Called Out: A call to stop support for the countries of Russia and Belarus for all video game companies and esports platforms were issued Wednesday by Ukraine First Vice Prime Minster Mykhailo Fedorov.

“You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all the civilized world. If you support human values, you should leave the Russian market!” Fedorov said.

Fedorov tagged Xbox and Playstation in a tweet calling for the changes.

An open letter said game companies should block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and gamers in esports competitions and cancel any international gaming events held in Russia or Belarus.

Playstation parent company Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) has not responded to the request from Fedorov or announced changes to its Russian business. The parent company is among the movie studios that has pulled theatrical releases from Russia.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which operates the Xbox business has also not announced any changes for operations in the country.

Sports Games Get Update: Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced changes to two of its franchises. The company is removing Russian national and club teams from “NHL 22” and “FIFA 22.” The Belarus national team will also be removed. Players from Russia that play for NHL teams and soccer clubs outside of Russia are expected to remain in-game.

The gaming company said it will affect FIFA Online and FIFA mobile along with the console games. The decision was done by the company “in line” with partners FFIA, UEFA and IIHF.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many other voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” Electronic Arts said in a statement.

The company also said it was “actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.”

Electronic Arts previously made alterations to its Madden game with the Washington Football Team name change and removed former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden from the game after he was fired.

Other Gaming Companies React: A thread on IGN shows what other video game companies are saying and doing about the invasion of Ukraine.

Many Ukrainian-based game companies have issued statements and called for monetary aid to the country.

Riot Games, which is owned by Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), postponed its Valorant Champions Tour scheduled for this week.

Ubi Soft Entertainment ADR (OTC: UBSFY) issued a statement that it provided funds for travel and relocation for any team members impacted by the invasion.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) and its employees raised $623,000 for four humanitarian charities. The company also announced a Ukraine Mega Bundle with proceeds from sales of the games going to charity. Unity is also providing 100% of net revenue from sales of Ukrainian publishers to relief efforts through the end of 2022.

