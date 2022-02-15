Apple App Store Analysis: FanDuel, DraftKings Surge Into The Top 25 Amid Super Bowl LVI

Although cryptocurrency commercials dominated 2022 Super Bowl advertising efforts Sunday, sports betting legalization and increasing competition in the space fueled an intense customer acquisition battle leading up to the big game.

Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ: COIN) unique marketing efforts propelled the company's crypto exchange app close to the top of the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store, so what happened to the sportsbook apps during Super Bowl LVI?

Related Link: Coinbase Jumps To Top Of App Store After Super Bowl LVI Ad

What To Know: FanDuel, a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment (Pink: PDYPY), and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) have early mover advantages as they enter a mobile sports betting market after having pioneered the mobile daily fantasy sports market. It looks like people are sticking with the apps they are familiar with.

FanDuel was ranked the highest of all the sportsbook apps in the "Top Free Apps" section of the Apple app store the day after the Super Bowl. According to data from SimilarWeb, it was ranked 56th in the app store on Friday before surging into the 14th spot.

DraftKings was another obvious winner. The company's sportsbook app was ranked 148th in the Apple app store last Friday, before claiming the 25th spot following Super Bowl Sunday.

DraftKings' fantasy app also saw increased interest as a result of the Super Bowl. The daily fantasy app was ranked 67th in the app store on Monday, while Fanduel's fantasy app failed to crack the top 200.

Other sportsbook winners include Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) which were ranked 129th and 132nd respectively following the Super Bowl.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) don't appear to have gotten as much attention. Both apps remain outside the top 200 in the "Top Free Apps" section of Apple's iOS store.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced that $179.8 million was wagered across Nevada's sportsbooks during Super Bowl LVI. Nevada sportsbooks made 8.6% on those wagers, totaling about $15.4 million.

Photo: Thank You from Flickr.