Coinbase Jumps To Top Of App Store After Super Bowl LVI Ad

The Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) ad during Super Bowl LVI's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams seemingly paid off.

What Happened: Data shared by crypto news outlet The Block shows that this major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's mobile application surged from 186th place to second on the App Store following the airing of the aforementioned commercial.

Coinbase's ad featured a QR code bouncing across the screen while changing color, not unlike the DVD logo on old video players, only to be replaced by the firm's logo after finally landing in the corner. The ad resulted in an influx of customers so large that the company's servers reported problems shortly after it aired.

Similar to Coinbase, U.S. crypto exchange FTX had its own ad air during the Super Bowl. The firm advertised a Bitcoin giveaway in a two-minute video starring comedian Larry David, who rejects the wheel, the fork and the toilet as worthless inventions before commenting on FTX by saying: "I don't think so. And I'm never wrong about this stuff."

Furthermore, also major stock and cryptocurrency exchange eToro aired its own commercial during the Super Bowl, notably featuring a Shiba Inu dog and a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT image.

Photo: Ivan Radic via Flickr