Hogwarts Legacy Releases On Xbox One And PS4 This Week

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox One on May 5, 2023.

The game was developed by Avalanche Software and published by Portkey Games, part of Warner Bros Discovery Inc.'s WBD games division.

If you're a fan of the Harry Potter saga and a gaming enthusiast you've probably heard about the game that had its official release on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and S, and PC players. The game allows players to explore the castle grounds, master spells and interact with fellow students as they uncover the secrets of the Wizarding World.

Although the game was supposed to be released earlier on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the developer delayed it to improve the game's performance on older consoles. Meanwhile, it won't be available on Nintendo ADR's NTDOY Switch until July 25.

"We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023," Hogwarts Legacy's official account tweeted.

The title has broken multiple records, like being the most-sold Harry Potter game in history: Hogwarts Legacy had been acquired 64% more than Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first video game of the franchise published in 2001 and the previous most popular game.

Hogwarts Legacy has also become the year-to-date bestseller. This impressive feat comes on the back of the game's global launch in mid-February, where it sold more than 12 million copies in just two weeks despite facing controversy before its release.

Furthermore, the title sold 80% more than last year’s major fantasy game, Bandai Namco's NCBDY Elden Ring.

Which console sold the most? Eight-two percent of Hogwarts Legacy sales were on PS5, with the remaining 18% on Xbox Series S and X.

Hogwarts Legacy also set a record on Twitch for the most-watched single-player game, with 1.3 million viewers concurrently.

Arien Darby, senior brand and marketing manager at Warner Bros. Games, revealed on LinkedIn that the game sold 256% more than predicted.

