The Most Anticipated Game Of 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Hogwarts Legacy

If you're a fan of the Harry Potter saga and a gaming enthusiast, you've probably heard about Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD Games under its Portkey Games label.

In the game, players can explore the castle grounds, master spells and interact with fellow students as they uncover the secrets of the Wizarding World. It will have its official release on Feb. 10 and be available for Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

See Also: Hogwarts Legacy Team Speaks Out On JK Rowling's Transphobic Views: You Won't Believe What They Said

However, if you're one of those who can't handle the anxiety of waiting, you should know Hogwarts Legacy has a Digital Deluxe Edition that costs $69.99 for PC and $79.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Deluxe Edition allows console gamers to start playing on Feb. 7 at midnight in their region, while PC games can start playing on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will be available on April 4, while Nintendo ADR NTDOY Switch users will have to wait even longer, until July 25.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have In-Game Purchases?

No, the game won’t have any microtransactions or in-game purchases, according to Chandler Wood, community manager of Avalanche Software, the studio that was owned by Disney and sold to Warner Bros. Games in 2017.

Nevertheless, additional fan club items can be obtained by linking your Wizarding World account.

And, What About NFTs?

Large corporations view NFTs as a way to generate a recurring revenue stream from digital content, particularly in the gaming industry. So, it’s natural to wonder whether a huge game such as Hogwarts Legacy will have NFTs.

Comcast Corporation's CMCSA Universal Pictures announced in a recent patent filing that it is exploring the potential of using NFTs in video games, which led to speculation. The connection is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a chain of themed areas at Universal Parks & Resorts based on the Harry Potter media franchise.

But no, the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy's monetization appears to be straightforward, with no mention of NFTs, battle passes or live-service components, as Universal is not involved in the production of the game.

See Also: Are NFTs Coming To Playstation Games? Here's What Sony's New Patents Say

What Games Are Next?

Although Avalanche Software has not announced any upcoming games apart from Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games set the date for the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the action-adventure game developed by Rocksteady Studios, to be released on May 26.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the fifth main installment in the Batman: Arkham series, taking place after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, and the first not to feature Batman as the main protagonist.

In addition, NetherRealm Studios, whose parent company is Warner Bros. Games (which can also go by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), announced the release of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, an action-adventure beat ‘em up role-playing game, for 2023.

WBD Price Action: Warner Bros. Discovery closed Tuesday down 0.45% at $15.33.

See Also: Brace Yourselves: Hogwarts Legacy Among The Video Games Expected To Launch In 2023

Image: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.