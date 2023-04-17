Magical Success: 'Hogwarts Legacy' Outperforms Sales Predictions By 256%

Arien Darby, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Warner Bros. Games WBD revealed that "Hogwarts Legacy," the recently released action role-playing game based on the Harry Potter universe, sold 256% more than predicted.

In a LinkedIn description, Darby posted, “Achieved 256% to plan sell-thru at launch and exceeded 12M units in sales in first two weeks earning $850M+, secured additional 1.8B impressions through a WBD gaming 1st of its kind Fusion program, and broke all-time Twitch record for most peak concurrent viewers ever for a single player game with 1.3M views.”

It's worth noting that the game set in the 1800s, in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its surrounding areas, broke the record of selling more copies than any other Harry Potter game in history just four days after its launch. The title sold 64% more than "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," the first video game of the franchise published in 2001 and the previous most-sold game.

Furthermore, "Hogwarts Legacy" sold 80% more than last year’s major fantasy game, Bandai Namco's NCBDY "Elden Ring."

Which console sold the most? 82% of "Hogwarts Legacy's" sales were on PS5, with the remaining 18% on Xbox Series S and X.

Moreover, despite the controversy surrounding J.K Rowling's views on the trans community, "Hogwarts Legacy" set a record on Twitch for the most-watched single-player game, with 1.3 million viewers concurrently.

The game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label will release on Sony's SONY PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One on May 5, 2023.

