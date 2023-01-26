'Hogwarts Legacy' Team Speaks Out On JK Rowling's Transphobic Views: You Won't Believe What They Said

"Hogwarts Legacy," the upcoming action-RPG game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games WBD under its Portkey Games label, is scheduled to launch on February 10.

However, just two weeks from its release, the game where players can explore the castle grounds, master spells, and interact with fellow students as they uncover the secrets of the Harry Potter universe, is under intense scrutiny.

What Happened?

J.K Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series and primary rights holder to its franchise, has expressed controversial opinions towards the trans community.

On June 2020, the British author tweeted: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,”

And continued: “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women—i.e., to male violence—‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences—is a nonsense.”

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” Rowling concluded.

Moreover, she published an essay that listed “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism” titled “TERF Wars.”

Needless to say, the author of the immensely popular saga, which has sold over 500 million copies worldwide, received backlash for her views. In fact, even Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who play the main characters in the Harry Potter film franchise, have publicly expressed their disagreement with her stance.

Hogwarts Legacy Developers Take a Stand For Inclusivity

Although Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated video games of 2023, it’s also facing boycotts and controversy from fans who don’t want to support the writer anymore.

In dialogue with IGN, Alan Tew, the game’s director, addressed the subject without mentioning J.K Rowling.

"I think for us there are challenges in every game we've worked on. This game has been no different. When we bumped into those challenges, we went back and refocused on the stuff that we really care about. We know our fans fell in love with the Wizarding World, and we believe they fell in love with it for the right reasons," he said.

"We know that's a diverse audience. For us, it's making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it's a good place to tell their story," Tew closed.

