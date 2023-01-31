The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence In Movies: How The Tom Cruise Deepfake Company Is Helping

Artificial intelligence could go down as one of the most talked about items in 2023, thanks in large part to ChatGPT and its parent company OpenAI.

Several sectors are becoming more aggressive in the usage of artificial intelligence and entertainment could be among the companies seeing opportunities using AI.

What Happened: ChatGPT has gained a large following and struggled to keep up with demand. The rise in growth for the OpenAI unit has prompted additional funding from Microsoft Corp MSFT and could impact the search engine market forever.

Another sector becoming more aggressive in the usage of artificial intelligence is movies and television.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who famously starred in the 1994 hit “Forrest Gump,” will be de-aged in an upcoming movie. No, we aren’t getting a Forrest Gump prequel, but instead a new movie from Robert Zemeckis, who also penned “Forrest Gump.”

Hanks and Wright will be de-aged in the upcoming movie “Here,” an adaptation of a graphic novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story centers on a single room and its inhabitants through the years.

The new movie comes from Miramax, a unit of Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA. The movie is scheduled for a 2024 U.S. theatrical release from Sony Pictures Entertainment, a unit of Sony Group Corp SONY.

Helping the movie company de-age the actors is the artificial intelligence company Metaphysic.

Metaphysic entered into a strategic deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to develop AI tools that could be used to “unlock an incredible opportunity for the entertainment industry and beyond.”

Metaphysic is best known as the company behind the DeepTomCruise TikTok account, which has more than five million followers. The company has also created several deepfakes for other companies and said its new Metaphysic Live tool can create “high-resolution photorealistic faceswaps and de-aging effects on top of actors’ performances live and in real-time.”

“I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With 'Here,' the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible,” Zemeckis said.

Metaphysic counts Logan Paul, the Winklevoss twins and Section 32 as investors in the company. Section 32 is a venture fund founded by Bill Maris, the founder of Google Ventures.

Related Link: Stocks With AI In The Name Are Soaring, Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze

Why It’s Important: While artificial intelligence is seeing use cases explode and ChatGPT has been found able to pass rigorous tests and help companies create content, the entertainment industry could see new use cases for actors dead and alive.

One movie that will be using artificial intelligence for de-aging is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a movie from Walt Disney Co DIS.

Disney will use its own Industrial Light and Magic segment to de-age actor Harrison Ford for one scene where he fights Nazis, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The de-aging will make it look like Indiana Jones is 40 years old and be similar to his image in previous Indiana Jones movies.

Over the years, several hit movies have used de-aging. Viewers have praised some of the images and also criticized others.

“This is the first time I’ve seen (the technology) where I believe it,” Ford said in an interview with Empire. “It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works.”

The fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.

While artificial intelligence will make headlines for content creation and search engines thanks to ChatGPT, the technology could also see other use cases similar to entertainment. Studios like Disney that have franchises like Marvel and Star Wars have used de-aging over the years for several scenes.

Companies such as Metaphysic could explode in popularity and see revenue growth, which could lead to more artificial intelligence-linked companies going public later this year.

Read Next: ChatGPT Correctly Predicted 5 of 5 NFL Playoff Matchups

Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency via Shutterstock