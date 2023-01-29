ChatGPT Correctly Predicted 3 Of 3 NFL Playoff Matchups, Here's Who It Likes In The NFL Conference Championships

Artificial intelligence use cases have risen in 2023 and among the reasons is the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI that is being used by people around the world at an increasing rate.

One use case for ChatGPT could be predicting the outcome of sporting events, which proved to be successful in the NFL playoffs. Here’s a look at what happened and what ChatGPT is saying ahead of Sunday's NFL Conference Championships.

What Happened: Since launching in November 2022, ChatGPT has attracted huge attention after providing answers to questions, writing stories and song lyrics, and being used in other ways to eliminate time and effort. The rise of ChatGPT has also prompted Microsoft Corporation MSFT to increase its investment in OpenAI.

ChatGPT is being used by individuals and companies to get answers or make predictions, and could serve as an alternative to search engines on a more complex scale. The chatbot has also passed a U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, MBA-level Operating exam and the Bar Exam.

Schools in some areas have banned the use of ChatGPT as it could offer ways to cheat on tests and schoolwork. Others have been more open to accepting ChatGPT as a tool that could be similar to the calculator, helping to simplify work and being a tool.

Nick Grous, who serves as the associate portfolio manager for Ark Funds, recently tested ChatGPT to predict the outcome of NFL playoff matches. Artificial intelligence is one of the key themes of disruptive technology supported by Ark Funds, including its flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK.

Grous believed he was using ChatGPT to predict the games through a Chrome plugin called Merlin. Grous has since clarified that the predictions came from Davinci, which is a model from OpenAI.

In the NFL Divisional Playoffs last weekend, ChatGPT went 3 for 3 in predictions on who would win the games it was asked about.

Grous said he gave stats about two NFL teams to ChatGPT and allowed it to predict who would win and the score.

“ChatGPT believes the Eagles will win 25-17. The Eagles are currently favored by 7.5 points. It also likes the Bengals by 18 points and the 49ers by 25 points,” Grous tweeted.

Grous said he did not tell ChatGPT which team was home for the match, which could be seen as an advantage, and also did not indicate that it was a playoff game.

ChatGPT correctly predicted the winners of three NFL playoff games the previous week, and also came close on the score of the Bengals game.

The Eagles won 38 to 7, the Bengals won 27 to 10 (17 points) and the 49ers won 19 to 12.

Related Link: Ryan Reynolds Uses ChatGPT To Craft A Commercial, Results Is Hilarious But Mildly Terrifying

NFL Conference Champion Predictions: Grous said he would feed more data to ChatGPT for the two NFL playoff games that are set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

One detail that Grous changed was adding data that Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not be operating at 100%, after suffering an ankle injury in the last game. Grous said, adding the designation that Mahomes was at 80% changed the prediction by one point.

ChatGPT predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Cincinnati Bengals by 7 points. The chatbot also predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the San Francisco 49ers by 10 points.

Betting odds on DraftKings Inc DKNG list the Bengals as 1.5-point favorites against the Chiefs. The Eagles are favored on the sports betting platform by 2.5 points.

A parlay bet picking a win for both the Chiefs and Eagles would payout at odds of +254, or a profit of $254 on a $100 bet.

If the ChatGPT prediction is correct on the winning teams and the winning margin, a parlay of the Chiefs to win by 7 points or more and the

Eagles to win by 10 points or more would payout at odds of +1302, or a profit of $1,302 on a $100 bet.

The 49ers (Away) and Eagles (Home) play Sunday Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox, a unit of Fox Corporation FOXFOXA.

The Bengals (Away) and Chiefs (Home) play Sunday Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

Read Next: Don't Call It A Comeback: Cathie Wood Is Beating The S&P 500 In Early 2023

Photo: Created with an image from steve eng on flickr