Buzzfeed Inc BUZFD, whose shares were on the rise Thursday after it forged a deal with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META, has plans to use OpenAI’s artificial intelligence to enhance its content.

What Happened: The internet media and news company said, “we are not using ChatGPT - we are using OpenAI's publicly available API (application programming interface),” reported Reuters.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti told employees in a memo, seen by Reuters, that they are likely to see “AI-inspired content” move from the R&D stage to the company’s core business.

Peretti said this will enhance Buzzfeed’s quiz experience and personalize content for its audience.

Buzzfeed did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Separately, it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta paid Buzzfeed millions of dollars to lure creators to the former’s platforms.

This was a part of a $10 million deal the two companies reached last year. Under the agreement, BuzzFeed agreed to help generate creator content for Meta’s platforms and train creators to grow their online presence.

Notably, in recent years creators have been making a beeline for rival TikTok, owned by the China-based ByteDance.

Price Action: On Thursday, Buzzfeed shares closed 120% higher at $2.09 and rose 7.7% to $2.25 in extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

