Did Someone Say Dividends? Here's How Much Of These Tech Stocks You Need To Yield $100 Per Month

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 16, 2023 10:59 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields.
  • We’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends.

The S&P 500 dropped 19.2% in 2022, its worst performance in any year since it declined 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down 8.5% on the year, while the Nasdaq declined 33%.

Speaking of the Nasdaq, tech stocks felt the most pain over any other sector last year, as investor favorites like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN fell by as much as 50%.

The positive news, though, for investors licking the wounds from their losses in 2022 is that the probability of stocks falling two years in a row is just 9%.

With that 9% probability in mind, let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields; long-term investors may be interested in these stocks.

As a bonus, we’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends. You may want to sit down for that.

Read also: If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk And Grimes Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

 

Company

 

Ticker

 

% Change 2022

 

Dividend Yield

 

How Much You Must Own For $100/mo

 

Intl. Business Machines

 

IBM

 

+5.41%

 

4.93%

 

$26,666.66

 

Qualcomm Inc

 

QCOM

 

-39.88%

 

2.49%

 

$48,000

 

Oracle Corp

 

ORCL

 

-6.27%

 

1.43%

 

$85,714

 

Microsoft Corp

 

MSFT

 

-28.69%

 

1.14%

 

$109,090

 

Intel Corp

 

INTC

 

-48.68%

 

4.87%

 

$25,000

 

Cisco Systems 

 

CSCO

 

-24.82%

 

3.11%

 

$38,709

 

Apple Inc

 

AAPL

 

-26.83%

 

0.68%

 

$200,000

 

Texas Instruments

 

TXN

 

-12.34%

 

2.77%

 

$44,444

 

Nvidia Corp

 

NVDA

 

-50.31%

 

0.09%

 

$133,333

 

HP Inc

 

HPQ

 

-28.67%

 

3.76%

 

$32,342

