Which Video Game Did People Quit (And Complete) The Most In 2022? Hint: It's An Elon Musk Favorite

2022 has left us with some incredible video game titles, but there’s one that has obsessed gamers from every corner of the globe. In fact, this game was the most completed game of the year, with nearly 6,000 HowLongToBeat.com users reporting they have played and finished it.

This particular video game is an action role-playing game developed by Sony SONY and Tencent TCEHY’s FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment NCBDF.

Another hint?

The worldbuilding of this massive open-world game was in charge of George R. R. Martin himself, creator of the popular “Game of Thrones” saga, and it was directed by Hideataka Miyazaki.

Moreover, this game presented through a third-person perspective and with players freely roaming in locations such as dungeons, catacombs, and caves was highlighted by Tesla TSLA and Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, as “incredible art.”

Haven’t you guessed the game yet? It’s “Elden Ring” and it won the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022.

Elden Ring: The Most Played Game of 2022, But Also The Most Quit?

It’s worth noting that “Elden Ring” also turned out to be the most “retired” game, as per HowLongToBeat.com.

The platform recorded that 261 players quit the video game and we can understand why: gamers would have to invest around 130 hours to complete “Elden Ring” and it’s logical that with so many people playing, also a considerable amount might consider giving up.

Other games that positioned themselves in the most-completed podium are “Stray,” with 4000 players, and Nintendo Switch’s “Pokemon Legends: Arceus,” with 2500 completions.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash