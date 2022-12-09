'Elden Ring' Wins Elon Musk's Kudos For Game Of The Year Award — And Gets Stage Spotlight Stolen By Invader

'Elden Ring' won the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022 — but a stage invader stole the thunder.

What Happened: The ninth edition of The Game Awards has wrapped and FromSoftware's 'Elden Ring' bagged the biggest award of the night — Game of the Year — beating games such as Sony's SONY 'God of War: Ragnarok' and 'Horizon Forbidden West.'

However, the show was interrupted by a stage invader. The individual initially stayed in the background and largely remained unnoticed, but then suddenly took the microphone and said, "I want to nominate my Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton," before being quickly ushered by security.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley said that the invader was arrested.

It is unlikely the invader drama will dampen the mood of the 'Elden Ring' team that received applause from netizens and gamers alike.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was among those who congratulated the 'Elden Ring' Team.

In the past, Musk praised this action role-playing game's "incredible art."

'Elden Ring' also won the Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction awards, 'God of War: Ragnarok' bagged Best Narrative and Best Audio Design titles, Bear McCreary won in Best Music/Score category for 'God of War Ragnarok.' 'Final Fantasy 14 Online' was crowned the Best Ongoing Game.

