Brace Yourselves: Hogwarts Legacy Among The Video Games Expected To Launch In 2023

2022 is rapidly coming to an end and gamers all over the world are already looking into the horizon of the next 12 months: these are the most expected videogames to launch in 2023.

Feb. 10: Hogwarts Legacy

Warner Bros. WBD’s “Hogwarts Legacy” is an action role-playing game set in the Wizarding World universe, based on the “Harry Potter” novels and film series including “Fantastic Beasts.”

The game — which will be released for Microsoft MSFT’s Windows, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One; Sony SONY’s PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch — is an open-world RPG set in the 1890s and follows a student starting at Hogwarts in the fifth year.

See Also: Messi In 'Call Of Duty'? You Can Now Play As The World Cup Champion Lionel Messi In The Epic First-Person Shooter

Locations from the Wizarding World franchise will be explorable such as the Forbidden Forest, Diagon alley, and Hogsmeade.

March 17: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA EA’s “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is an action-adventure game sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” (2019).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the events of its predecessor, making its story fall around the same time as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The story follows Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, as he seeks to survive against the hostile Galactic Empire. Respawn says that Kestis must do "whatever it takes to stay alive" as one of the few surviving Jedi after Order 66. Among his newest adversaries is a mysterious Pau'an Imperial senator on Coruscant who makes a dangerous deal of sorts.

See Also: Do You Want to Become an Esports Pro? These 5 Tips Can Help

The fans of the Star Wars franchise will be able to play the game on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

April 28: Dead Island 2

Deep Silver’s “Dead Island 2” is an action role-playing game set several months after the events of "Dead Island" (2011) and "Dead Island: Riptide" (2013).

This title differentiates itself from its predecessors by taking place in the city of Los Angeles, which has been quarantined due to the zombie outbreak.

Those gamers thirsty for zombie-killing will be able to play it on PlayStation 4 and 5, WIndows, Xbox One and XBOX Series X/S.

May 12: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo NTDOY’s “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is an action-adventure game and a sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (2017).

This game, set on the beautiful land of Hyrule, will be available for fans only on Nintendo Switch.

See Also: How Games Help Define The World We Live In

As reported by Vandal in the last hours, “Tears of the Kingdom” has received an age rating of E10+ with some mentions that the video game contains "fantasy violence" and "mild suggestive themes."

Want more? Here’s a list of every major title that'll be released in 2023, according to Insider Gaming:

Forspoken

Wild Hearts

Skull and Bones

Starfield

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Street Fighter 6

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Atlas Fallen

Next: How Bill Gates Almost Killed Xbox - 'This Is An Insult To Everything I've Done'