Elon Musk Likes This About 'Elden Ring,' Says Will Continue Playing The Game

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 11:17pm   Comments
Elon Musk Likes This About 'Elden Ring,' Says Will Continue Playing The Game

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday on Twitter he has played the new action role-playing game “Elden Ring” and likes its “incredible art.”

What Happened: Musk gave his review about Elden Ring on Twitter after Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus asked whether the tech billionaire has been playing the game.

Earlier this month, Musk responded with a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji after satirical news site The Babylon Bee posted a comic story about Ukraine haling the advance of Russian troops into the country by giving them free copies of Elden Ring.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Elden Ring is a game developed by Japanese company FromSoftware Inc. in collaboration with fantasy novelist George R.R. Martin — author of the epic fantasy novel series, “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The fantasy series was later adapted into the “Game of Thrones” — one of the most successful television franchises for AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) HBO.

Elden Ring has sold over 12 million copies in just 18 days following its release on Feb. 25.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 8.0% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,091.84 and further rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours session to $1,095.65, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars

Photo: Courtesy of Elden Ring

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Billy Markus Elden Ring Elon MuskGaming News General Best of Benzinga

