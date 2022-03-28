Elon Musk Likes This About 'Elden Ring,' Says Will Continue Playing The Game

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday on Twitter he has played the new action role-playing game “Elden Ring” and likes its “incredible art.”

What Happened: Musk gave his review about Elden Ring on Twitter after Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus asked whether the tech billionaire has been playing the game.

Played some & will continue. I use & which is suboptimal, but ok with remapping. Art is incredible, story is good, altho I’m still confused about what’s going on haha. Nonlinear play style & no spoon-feeding are cool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2022

Earlier this month, Musk responded with a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji after satirical news site The Babylon Bee posted a comic story about Ukraine haling the advance of Russian troops into the country by giving them free copies of Elden Ring.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Why It Matters: Elden Ring is a game developed by Japanese company FromSoftware Inc. in collaboration with fantasy novelist George R.R. Martin — author of the epic fantasy novel series, “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The fantasy series was later adapted into the “Game of Thrones” — one of the most successful television franchises for AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) HBO.

Elden Ring has sold over 12 million copies in just 18 days following its release on Feb. 25.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 8.0% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,091.84 and further rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours session to $1,095.65, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Elden Ring