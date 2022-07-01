Labor Market Is Tight Yet Layoffs Surge As Tesla, Coinbase, Netflix And Others Cut Staff

The recent unemployment claims numbers confirm the Federal Reserve's assertion that the labor market is tight. However, layoffs are intensifying, particularly in the tech and cryptocurrency sectors.

According to a report released Thursday, U.S. unemployment insurance applications decreased but stayed close to January levels, indicating a softening of labor market conditions.

Initial applications for unemployment insurance fell by 2,000 to 231,000 in the week ending June 25, according to Labor Department data. This number is somewhat higher than the weekly average of 218,000 prior to the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers say the labor market is solid, but, people are being laid off in the thousands. Why?

The end of an era: A pandemic-fueled growth boom, venture capitalist FOMO (fear of missing out), and periods of overhiring during times of rapid expansion all contributed to the boom and bust of the tech and cryptocurrency sectors in 2021.

So, what companies are affected? We sourced Crunchbase and Business Insider to compile a list of notable tech names that are cleaning house, and protecting capital via layoffs:

Compass Inc COMP

Number of employees: 450

Percentage of staff: 10%



Redfin Corp RDFN

Number of employees: 470

Percentage of staff: 6%



Coinbase Global Inc COIN

Number of employees: more than 1,000

Percentage of staff: 18%



Tesla Inc TSLA

Number of employees: 10,000

Percentage of staff: 10%



Carvana Co CVNA

Number of employees: 2,500

Percentage of staff: 12%



Reef Technology

Number of employees: 750

Percentage of staff: 5%



GoPuff

Number of employees: 400

Percentage of staff: 3%



Better.com

Number of employees: 4,000

Percentage of staff: 43%



Peloton Interactive Inc PTON

Number of employees: 2,800

Percentage of staff: 20%



Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

Number of employees: 300

Percentage of staff: 9%



PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL

Number of employees: 83

Percentage of staff: 0.27%



Bolt.com

Number of employees: 250

Percentage of staff: 33%



Gemini

Number of employees: 1000+

Percentage of staff: 10%



BlockFi

Number of employees: 170

Percentage of staff: 20%



Netflix Inc NFLX

Number of employees: 450

Percentage of staff: 4%



Postscript