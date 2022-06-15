The Original 'Is A Great Movie': Here's The 2022 Film Elon Musk Is 'Looking Forward' To Seeing

Many people love to hear favorite books, movies and television shows of celebrities and the world’s richest people. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared some more insight into movies on Wednesday.

What Happened: Over the years, Elon Musk has highlighted being a big fan of science fiction movies and television shows.

On Twitter in 2018, Musk called the original 1977 “Star Wars: A New Hope” his favorite science fiction movie.

“Star Wars was actually quite impactful because it was the first movie I ever saw,” Musk said in a 2014 interview with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In 2019, Musk called Netflix Inc NFLX movie “Parasite” his favorite movie of the year and highlighted “Black Mirror” as his favorite series on the streaming platform.

It has also been pointed out that Musk is a fan of “Blade Runner” and “Spaceballs.”

Musk shared on Wednesday that he is a fan of the original 1986 hit movie “Top Gun” and is looking forward to the sequel, which was recently released by Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

“Original Top Gun is a great movie. Just rewatched. Looking forward to seeing the sequel,” Musk tweeted.

Musk’s tweet was widely seen and got numerous replies of people willing to venture to the movie theater with him to watch the movie starring Tom Cruise.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus shared one of his favorite pieces of the original “Top Gun” movie in the replies.

“I hope the sequel has “danger zone” that song kicks a**,” Markus said referencing the Kenny Loggins hit song.

Why It’s Important: Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is the highest grossing movie in the U.S. in 2022 with $401.8 million. The movie has grossed $755.5 million worldwide as of Wednesday.

The movie has been highlighted by AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC CEO Adam Aron several times, with the executive calling the movie a “masterpiece.”

“In my view, among the best movies you will ever see,” Aron previously tweeted.

In a poll of Benzinga Twitter followers, 32.4% said they planned to see the movie in theaters and an additional 26.3% saying they wanted to see the movie in IMAX Corp IMAX theaters. The remainder of polled users said they did not plan on seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters.

Musk has a limited history of acting in movies and being featured on television shows.

Musk served as the inspiration for the Tony Stark portrayal by Robert Downey Jr. in the “Iron Man” movies from The Walt Disney Company DIS.

The sequel “Iron Man 2” featured a cameo appearance by Musk. The Tesla CEO has also played himself on episodes of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” “South Park,” “Rick and Morty” and “The Simpsons.”

Photo: Created with an image from Ministerio Das Comanicacoes on Flickr