Elon Musk Quotes The Tempest On Twitter, But Another Shakespeare Play Is His Favorite

The world’s richest person used lines from a William Shakespeare play in a post on the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. Here’s which play the lines were from, and which Shakespeare play is actually Musk’s favorite.

What Happened: Prior to the announcement that Elon Musk had sent a letter to Twitter executives over potential bot accounts, the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO tweeted out lines from the Shakespeare play “The Tempest.”

“O Wonder! How many godly creatures are there here! How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, That has such people in’t,” the tweet from Musk read.

The tweet could be read to be about the continued saga of the Twitter takeover offer from Musk.

“From Shakespeare’s The Tempest, but I much prefer it literally vs ironically.”

Musk was asked later by a follower what his favorite Shakespeare play was.

“Romeo and Juliet” was Musk’s response.

Many people are likely familiar with Shakespeare plays. “Romeo and Juliet” and “Hamlet” are likely the two most widely known, thanks in part to their usage in schools.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk

Why It’s Important: This isn’t the first time Musk has used Shakespeare quotes on Twitter or elsewhere.

Musk shared a theory of how he thinks Nick Szabo is the real Bitcoin BTC/USD founder Sathoshi Nakamoto, but also that it doesn’t really matter.

“What is a name, anyway? It’s a name, attached to an idea. What does it even mean really?” Musk said. The quote contains a piece of a famous line said by Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet.”

When Greek composer Vangelis passed away recently, Musk used a line from Shakespeare's “Hamlet.”

“Good night, sweet maestro, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

In 2016, Musk named Shakespeare as his favorite poetry when asked by a follower.

“Shakespeare. Then love-devouring death do what he dare; it is enough I may call her mine.”

Over the years, fans of Musk and investors in Tesla and SpaceX have gotten answers to questions about his favorite items, with some of them coming in written responses to posts on Twitter.

Photo: Created with images from Jens Naehler and Steve Jurvetson on Flickr