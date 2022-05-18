Tom Brady Will Get Roasted On Netflix: Here Are The Details

Tom Brady’s post-NFL career is already starting to book up. Here’s the latest news on what Brady will be doing after his 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What To Know: Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX is launching a new comedy series called “Greatest Roasts of All Time,” according to a Variety report. The series will also be known as “GROAT”, a take on the "greatest of all time" name often given to athletes.

The first featured athlete to be roasted on the show is the legendary NFL quarterback. After previously announcing plans to retire from the NFL, Brady will return to the Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

Brady’s roast will be filmed in 2023. He will serve as executive producer on his roast and future roasts.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay the roast,” Netflix Vice President Of Stand-Up and Comedy Robbie Praw said. “No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Roasters will be announced at a later date.

Why It’s Important: Comedy Central, a cable network owned by Paramount Global PARAPARAA has enjoyed success with its “Comedy Central Roasts” series featuring roasts of William Shatner, Bob Saget, Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, Justin Bieber and others.

Jeff Ross will be an executive producer on the new Netflix series. It has not been revealed if Ross, who is also known as “The Roast Master General,” will be a roaster on the Netflix series.

Netflix has expanded its comedy offerings with stand-up specials and series. The streaming company previously aired “Historical Roasts” in 2019, which featured roasts of historical figures.

It was recently announced Brady will be heading to the broadcast booth after he retires, joining Fox Sports, a unit of Fox Corp FOX, after he retires from the NFL. He's also working on a movie about the New England Patriots with Paramount and helped lead a docuseries called “Man in the Arena” with ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS.