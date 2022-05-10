QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tom Brady Has His Next Career Lined Up Once He Retires From The NFL

by Sue Strachan, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Brady will be a lead analyst and broadcaster alongside Kevin Burkhardt. 
  •  The possibility has been raised that this new duo will take the place left by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left the network for Walt Disney-owned ESPN. 

To retire or not to retire? That has been the question Tom Brady has been pondering over the last few months.

After announcing his retirement on Feb. 1 as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady changed his mind almost six weeks later and said he was returning for his 23rd season with the team.

Though Brady will be back on the playing field, that probably didn't stop major sports networks from continuing to vie for his insight, with one emerging Tuesday as triumphant: Fox Sports.

Fox, Brady Join Forces: During a Fox Corp FOX earnings call on Tuesday morning, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Brady will be joining Fox Sports for a long-term commitment. Brady confirmed the appointment in a tweet.

Brady will be a lead analyst and broadcaster alongside Kevin Burkhardt. The possibility has been raised that this new duo will take the place left by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left the network for Walt Disney Co DIS-owned ESPN. 

The Numbers: Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy stated in a tweet that sources have said Brady will earn $20 to $25 million a year as the No. 1 analyst for Fox, surpassing Tony Romo of CBS, owned by Paramount Global PARA PARAA, and Aikman, both former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks turned announcers/analysts. It is reportedly the richest deal in sports media history. 

Related Link: How Much Money Are Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl Rings Worth?

Photo: WEBN-TV via Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Joe BuckMichael McCarthyTom Bradytroy aikmanEntertainmentNewsSportsGeneral