Tom Brady Has His Next Career Lined Up Once He Retires From The NFL

To retire or not to retire? That has been the question Tom Brady has been pondering over the last few months.

After announcing his retirement on Feb. 1 as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady changed his mind almost six weeks later and said he was returning for his 23rd season with the team.

Though Brady will be back on the playing field, that probably didn't stop major sports networks from continuing to vie for his insight, with one emerging Tuesday as triumphant: Fox Sports.

Fox, Brady Join Forces: During a Fox Corp FOX earnings call on Tuesday morning, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Brady will be joining Fox Sports for a long-term commitment. Brady confirmed the appointment in a tweet.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady will be a lead analyst and broadcaster alongside Kevin Burkhardt. The possibility has been raised that this new duo will take the place left by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left the network for Walt Disney Co DIS-owned ESPN.

The Numbers: Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy stated in a tweet that sources have said Brady will earn $20 to $25 million a year as the No. 1 analyst for Fox, surpassing Tony Romo of CBS, owned by Paramount Global PARA PARAA, and Aikman, both former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks turned announcers/analysts. It is reportedly the richest deal in sports media history.

