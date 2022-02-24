From NFL To Hollywood: Tom Brady To Produce And Star In Paramount Film

Legendary National Football League quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement after the end of the 2021-2022 season. Along with spending more time with his family and his business ventures, Brady is set to produce and appear in a new film.

What Happened: Brady will produce and appear in a new Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA) film called “80 For Brady,” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote the movie’s script, will direct the film.

“80 For Brady” is called a football-themed road trip comedy. The movie is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who travel to Super Bowl LI.

Brady’s 199 Productions will produce the film along with Endeavor Content. Sources said that Brady was involved with the inception of the project.

The movie will enter production in the spring with no release date set.

Why It’s Important: Brady is one of the biggest NFL stars of all time. Fans of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may miss the quarterback in the 2022 NFL season and this movie could give them at least a glimpse of the former star.

Brady’s acting credits include appearing in both the film and television show “Entourage,” an appearance in “Ted 2” and voicing himself on both “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.”

There have been some rumors that Brady’s retirement will not last too long but more announcements like this for Brady’s movie production company and his Autograph NFT company could squash rumors as he transitions to a former NFL player growing his businesses.

Photo: Arnie Papp via Flickr Creative Commons