With Conflicting Reports On Tom Brady's Retirement: 5 Things You May Not Know About The Legendary Quarterback

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
With today's news of Tom Brady's potential retirement, Benzinga has gathered a list of the most interesting facts about the legendary quarterback. Brady is considered by some to be the greatest NFL player of all time, here's a look at five things you may not know about the former New England Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback.
1. Under Armour Deal: Tom Brady has many endorsement deals thanks to his popularity around the league. The quarterback signed a deal with Under Armour Inc UAA back in 2010. The deal came as one of the first big endorsements for Under Armour, years before they had a deal with NBA star Stephen Curry and had ventured into the lucrative shoe market.
Brady took stock options in Under Armour rather than a typical endorsement deal. The deal paid off well for Brady as Under Armour stock soared over the next six years, making the options 800% more valuable than when he signed with the clothing brand.
2. Super Bowl First Quarter Struggles: Despite playing in Super Bowls in almost half of his NFL career, there was one stat that Brady didn’t get to cross off until his Super Bowl LV victory last season.
In nine Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady had never scored a first-quarter touchdown. In fact, in the nine Super Bowl appearances, the Patriots had only scored three points in the first quarter in Super Bowl 52. Brady’s first-quarter touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowl LV erased this hurdle for Brady.
Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Mark Cuban
3. Sixth Round Draft Pick: Many familiar with Brady’s rise to fame know that he was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The University of Michigan quarterback was chosen by the Patriots as the 199th pick overall. Six quarterbacks were drafted ahead of Brady.
In his 21 NFL seasons, Brady has passed for 84,520 yards and appeared in 10 Super Bowls. The six quarterbacks drafted ahead of Brady threw for a combined 44,470 yards and appeared in zero Super Bowls.
4. Opportunity From Injury: An injury to Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe was the catalyst for Brady’s career, providing an opportunity for the backup to start and never look back. If not for the injury that knocked Bledsoe out of the game late in the fourth quarter, fans may have never gotten the chance to witness what many consider the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady kept the starting job even as Bledsoe recovered from his injury and led the team to a victory in Super Bowl XXXVI. Bledsoe was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the off-season.
5. High Net Worth, But Wife Makes More: Over 22 seasons, Brady has earned over $263 million, including over $41 million in 2021, and $25 million in salary and bonuses from the Buccaneers during the 2020 season. Brady’s full payout for the 2020 season totaled $28.375 million after winning the Super Bowl.
Brady has a net worth of $250 million, which is impressive, but pales in comparison to his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, whose a net worth of $400 million.
Photo: Courtesy of Brook Ward on Flickr
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.