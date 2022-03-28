Return Of The Meme Markets? 11 Stocks Surging Today

It’s 2022, and the meme markets seem to be back in full force. The catalysts are plentiful, and retail investors seem primed for another 2021 ape-like run.

Reddit’s WallStreetBets page has been on fire over the last week, with GameStop being mentioned 1,221 times on Monday.

Here are some of the recent catalysts that have prepared the markets for the current run:

AMC made a left-field investment by purchasing a 38% stake in Hycroft Mining

made a left-field investment by purchasing a 38% stake in Hycroft Mining AMC CEO Adam Aron is entertaining other intriguing investments that have potentially attractive returns

is entertaining other intriguing investments that have potentially attractive returns Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 additional shares of GameStop and revealed a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

bought 100,000 additional shares of GameStop and revealed a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Tesla is mulling a stock split

is mulling a stock split 26.63% of GameStop share float is sold short

share float is sold short 19.68% of AMC share float is sold short

According to Benzinga Pro, here are some of the one-day movers that have been sensitive to the news:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC +81.25%

+81.25% Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG +43.41%

+43.41% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC +44.95%

+44.95% GameStop Corp. GME +24.73%

+24.73% Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY +16.51%

+16.51% Koss Corporation KOSS +24.24%

+24.24% BlackBerry Ltd BB +3.65%

+3.65% Sphere 3D Corp ANY +29.59%

+29.59% Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT +10.12%

+10.12% Tesla Inc TSLA +8.03%

+8.03% Nio Inc - ADR NIO +6.53%

Photo: Courtesy of Focal Project JP on Flickr