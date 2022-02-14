 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 14, 2022: GameStop, Nvidia, AMD And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022 10:57am   Comments
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Using the Benzinga Pro Newsfeed, traders and investors can quickly search for recent news on a stock and make a decision about what a stock might be moving on today.

GameStop (NYSE: GME): GameStop and its apes are hopeful the recently announced NFT marketplace will be enough to help save the long-term prospects of the company.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD): The semiconductor designer finalized Monday the purchase of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in a record chip industry deal valued at about $50 billion.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Nvidia's deal to buy arm from SoftBank failed last week. The semiconductor manufacturer said the deal was killed due to “significant regulatory challenges.”

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA): Last week, Tesla said it's recalling over 500,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to its Boombox feature, a 2020 update that allows drivers to play sounds such as a bleating goat or a fart noise outside the vehicle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the Boombox feature may hinder pedestrians' ability to hear a mandatory warning sound, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR): Forestar Group beat estimated earnings by 20.9%, reporting an EPS of 81 cents versus an estimate of 67 cents. Revenue was up $100.50 million from the same period last year.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): On Friday, AMC printed an inside bar on the daily chart, which would usually indicate consolidation but due to the high-than-average volume over that day, it looks as though there was a battle between the bulls and the bears within a very tight trading range of just $1.33.

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX): Last week, the NFL and Roblox announced the launch of "NFL Tycoon," a gaming experience that aims to engage the next generation of football fans in the metaverse.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): The defense contractor ended its bid on Sunday to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne amid U.S antitrust opposition.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR): The software analytics firm will announce earnings this Thursday.

DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE): DTE Energy beat estimated earnings by 25%, reporting EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of 84 cents. Revenue was up $1.36 billion from the same period last year.

