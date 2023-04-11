ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Biden Administration Launches $5B Program To Boost Development Of Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine, Treatments

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2023 10:39 AM | 1 min read
Biden Administration Launches $5B Program To Boost Development Of Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine, Treatments
  • The White House plans to devote $5 billion to develop effective treatments and vaccines against current and future Covid variants, a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson and a Biden administration official said.
  • The investment, "Project NextGen," first announced by White House and HHS officials in an interview with the Washington Post, is expected to be launched shortly as a sequel to the Trump Administration's 'Operation Warp Speed.'
  • It will focus on creating long-lasting monoclonal antibodies resistant to new COVID-19 variants and broader vaccines that can protect against several coronaviruses.
  • Also Read: Biden Signs COVID-19 Bill To Declassify Intelligence On Pandemic Origins.
  • The project also seeks to speed up the development of vaccines that produce mucosal immunity and can be administered through the nose, hoping to reduce infection and transmission rates.
  • The agency shifted funds intended for coronavirus testing and other priorities.
  • 'It's been very clear to us that the market on this is moving very slowly,' Dr. Ashish Jhan, the White House's Covid response coordinator, told the Washington Post. 
  • 'There's a lot that government can do, the administration can do, to speed up those tools … for the American people,' he said.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechGovernmentNewsHealth CareFinancingGeneralBriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved