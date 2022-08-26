ñol

Moderna Entangles Pfizer/BioNTech In COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Lawsuits: All You Need To Know

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 26, 2022 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Moderna is not pursuing monetary damages on sales to the low- and middle-income countries.
  • Pfizer/BioNTech copied mRNA technology, without Moderna's permission, to make Comirnaty.
Moderna Entangles Pfizer/BioNTech In COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Lawsuits: All You Need To Know

Moderna Inc MRNA has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX in the U.S. and Germany.

Moderna believes that Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine infringes patents filed between 2010 and 2016 covering foundational mRNA technology, critical in creating Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

In July, Pfizer and BioNTech filed a complaint seeking a judgment that they did not infringe patents related to the COVID-19 vaccine held by CureVac N.V. CVAC

Moderna says that at first, Pfizer and BioNTech took four different vaccine candidates into clinical testing. They ultimately decided to proceed with a vaccine with the same mRNA chemical modification to its vaccine.

Moderna scientists introduced the mRNA into the body in 2010 and were the first to validate it in human trials in 2015.

Secondly, despite having many different options, Pfizer and BioNTech copied Moderna's approach to encode the full-length spike protein in a lipid nanoparticle formulation for a coronavirus. 

Moderna scientists developed this approach by creating a vaccine for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome years before COVID-19 emerged.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS have lawsuits against Moderna regarding its COVID-19 vaccine.

Price Action: MRNA shares are up 0.04% at $142.10, PFE shares are down 0.81% at $47.51, and BNTX stock is down 2.28% at $145.18 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

