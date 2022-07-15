Alnylam Hits Moderna With Another Patent Infringement Suit-Related To COVID-19 Vaccine

- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY added one more patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna Inc MRNA, claiming it violated a newly obtained patent.
- The claim is over mRNA technology Moderna used in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, Alnylam says.
- In the lawsuits filed in U.S. district court in Delaware, Alnylam said its newly granted patent covers the vaccine's messenger-RNA delivery systems and violates an Alnylam patent on lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for delivering genetic material into human cells.
- Alnylam initially filed lawsuits against Moderna and Pfizer Inc PFE in March.
- In previous lawsuits, Alnylam claimed the companies violated Patent No. 11,246,933, which covers "a breakthrough class of cationic biodegradable lipids used to form lipid nanoparticles that carry and deliver" mRNA-based vaccines.
- Alnylam is seeking royalties from the sales of the vaccines.
- Moderna responded that Alnylam sued the wrong party in the wrong court.
- Under Federal law, claims against U.S. Government-contracted suppliers must proceed against the Government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, thus providing statutory protection for authorized government suppliers, including Moderna.
