ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Alnylam Hits Moderna With Another Patent Infringement Suit-Related To COVID-19 Vaccine

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY added one more patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna Inc MRNA, claiming it violated a newly obtained patent.
  • The claim is over mRNA technology Moderna used in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, Alnylam says. 
  • In the lawsuits filed in U.S. district court in Delaware, Alnylam said its newly granted patent covers the vaccine's messenger-RNA delivery systems and violates an Alnylam patent on lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for delivering genetic material into human cells. 
  • Alnylam initially filed lawsuits against Moderna and Pfizer Inc PFE in March.
  • Related: Alnylam Hits Pfizer, Moderna With Patent Infringement Suits.
  • In previous lawsuits, Alnylam claimed the companies violated Patent No. 11,246,933, which covers "a breakthrough class of cationic biodegradable lipids used to form lipid nanoparticles that carry and deliver" mRNA-based vaccines. 
  • Alnylam is seeking royalties from the sales of the vaccines. 
  • Moderna responded that Alnylam sued the wrong party in the wrong court.
  • Under Federal law, claims against U.S. Government-contracted suppliers must proceed against the Government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, thus providing statutory protection for authorized government suppliers, including Moderna.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares are up 1.60% at $140.75 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareLegalGeneral