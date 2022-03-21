Health Experts Forecast Increase In COVID-19 Cases In US Amid New Omicron Subvariant: CNBC

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

U.S. health experts warn that an emerging, highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, BA.2, could soon increase domestic coronavirus cases.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” that BA.2 is about 50% to 60% more transmissible than omicron, but it does not appear to be more severe.

The variant has already caused cases to increase in China and parts of Europe. Fauci said it is estimated to account for about 25% or 30% of new cases in the U.S., but it could become the country’s most dominant variant.

Fauci expects “an uptick in cases” due to BA.2, but not necessarily a massive surge like other variants have caused, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently relaxing mask recommendations for most Americans.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a board member of Pfizer Inc PFE and a former head of the FDA, also expressed similar views on BA.2.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons