Glaxo - Vir Biotech's COVID Treatment Approved In Japan
- Japan's health ministry expert committee has approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) - Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) sotrovimab, a COVID-19 antibody therapy.
- The approval covers patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who do not require oxygen supplementation.
- With the committee's backing, the health ministry is expected to grant the fast track OK for the single-dose intravenous treatment, Japan Times reported.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) monoclonal antibody treatment, Ronapreve, has already been approved in Japan.
- Sotrovimab was granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization in May for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in those aged 12 years and above.
- The Committee for Human Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency has also issued a positive opinion for the treatment targeting adults and adolescents at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
- Price Action: VIR stock is up 2.67% at $44.99, GSK stock is up 0.29% at $38.50 during the market session on the last check Monday.
